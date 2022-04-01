Did You Receive An Email Or SMS From NYIF?

I got an sms and email from NATIONAL YOUTH INVESTMENT FUND this evening that reads:

You’ve been selected as beneficiary of National Youth Investment Funds. Check ur mail for details…

The email goes thus:

Dear NYIF Beneficiary,

The Federal Ministry of Youths & Sports is partnering with NPF MFB Plc as one of the Disbursing parties for the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) nationwide.

Your name/SME has been forwarded to us as one of the successful beneficiaries. You are therefore required to either;

Visit our website www.npfmicrofinancebank.com to open account.

Through our USSD *5757#

Download the mobile App through Play Store or Apple Store

Visit any of our branches nearest to your location as listed below; [color=#000099][/color]

