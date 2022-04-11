Divorce: A Killer Marriage Is A Nonsense Marriage – Paul Enenche (Throwback Video)

Divorce Is Not Allowed Under Any Condition – Pastor Paul Enenche (Throwback Video)

Clergyman and senior pastor of Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said that although divorce is not allowed under any condition, he believes that it is better to be alive and unmarried than to die because of marriage, IGBERETV reports.

In a throwback video that is making the rounds on social media, the clergyman who is said to be the pastor of gospel singer Late Osinachi Nwachukwu, said instead of a man killing a woman who he is not in love with anymore, he should just hand her back to her father.

In his words;

”My counsel to anybody. If you don’t love anybody’s daughter, instead of killing them, hand them back to their father. Divorce is not allowed under any condition but this is what I believe. It is better to be alive and there is no marriage than for you to die because of marriage. A killer marriage is a nonsense marriage. I am not talking of physical killing. There are people who can finish their wife or husband emotionally, psychologically, mentally. This woman is a shadow of her life”

