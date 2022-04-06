Does A Lady Really Bring Luck To A Man?

We had this argument on a WhatsApp group, some insisted that the kind of girl you move out with either make or break you.

What caught my attention was a guy, who said since he broke up with his ex, his business has not been going well under the current girlfriend.

Then I asked him why did he break up if he knew the girl actually brought good luck.

Then he said,he found out the girl is a lesbian and also bisexual.

Please is that enough reason to break up?

Is it true girls can bring good or badluck?

