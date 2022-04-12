Donald Trump’s Daughter And Fiance Visit Pastor Paul Adefarasin In Lagos

Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Nigerian-bred

fiancé visit pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos

Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Lebanese fiancé

Michael Boulos, visited pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife,

Ifeanyi, at the House On The Rock Church, Lagos.

Pastor Adefarasin shared the photos on his official social

media pages on Monday, April 11.

“Fellowship at The Rock Cathedral with Tiffany and Michael”

he captioned the post.

The former first daughter, 28, and Boulos, 24, got engaged last

year.

Boulos popped the question to Tiffany with a 13-carat

emerald-cut diamond from Dubai said to be worth $1.2

million.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, where his well-connected family

owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles,

equipment, retail and construction. His mother is popular

humanitarian and SPAN CEO, Sarah Boulos.



