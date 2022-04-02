DOS VS Autopiloters: Simon Ekpa Replies IPOB, Insists On Sit-At-Home

See previous thread here: Simon Ekpa & Autopilots Gang Behind Killings In South-East, Sit-At-Home Canceled

DOS VS Autopiloters. Simon Ekpa replies IPOB Statement. Insists Sit-At-Home Continues.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has factionalised into two groups, the Directorate of State (DOS) headed by Chika Edoziem and the Autopiloters, headed by Simon Ekpa. Both groups have been engaged in a media war and the DOS faction recently wrote to the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, to blame the Autopiloters for the sit-at-home order. The leader of the Autopiloters, Simon Ekpa has responded to the letter and he has accepted responsibility for enforcement of the sit-at-home orders.

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

The expelled criminals are really trying so hard for Simon Ekpa to mention & address them. They’ve lost relevance in Biafra liberation & struggle, they are on their own,they can rant from today till next year. Biafrans are sitting at home every Monday to demand the release of MNK

Disregard the press statement coming from criminals and betrayal of Biafra. They are not actually trying to blackmail me rather their target is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. But they will continue to vindicate us everyday and Biafrans will continue to see those that sold MNK to the zoo

The liberation and freedom of Biafra people from terrorists controlled and failed entity called Nigeria is a task that must be done. We are not backing down and allowing the government sponsored terrorism to destroy our future generation. We are in a mission to restore Biafra Rep

Freedom is expensive, it comes with a price and our people, the Indigenous People of Biafra are ready for anything to see Biafra restored back.

Over 5million Biafrans lost their lives to hunger during the war. Nigeria committed crime against humanity and can never be forgotten

Those who used Biafra to scam our people are no longer part of Biafra liberation. They can cry us many rivers. Every Biafran must be very security conscious, we can never allow the gov sponsored terrorists in our land until Biafra is liberated and restored. North is burning

Discussion that is not about how to conduct referendum, free MNK, others in various Fulani prison in Nig is dead on arrival. There is still room for that, but MNK must be part of such meeting. Why would you waste time trying to stop sit at home when you already know the solution



