French drone company Aeraaccess has signed a partnership agreement with Proforce Nigeria to manufacture Made-in-Nigeria drones, immediately.

The agreement which was signed with Proforce Air Systems Nigeria, was announced in a statement today.

Proforce, which deals with military armoured vehicles and is based in Ode Remo in Ogun state said the drones would address the internal defence challenges in Nigeria.

It will certainly be used to comb our forests and detect hostile elements.

The partnership between the two companies was signed by Proforce Air Systems CEO, Ade Ogundeyin and Aeraccess CEO, Shehzaad CAllachand during the bpifrance exhibition held in Abuja on Wednesday.

AERACCESS is a technology solutions provider that designs, builds and produces an innovative portfolio of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

It says its drone give law enforcement personnel a situational awareness on the battlefield through real-time, airborne reconnaissance, surveillance and communication.

Proforce, incorporated in 2008 specializes in Manufacturing of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), MRAPs, CITs and so on.

It recently got an order from Belarus for its armoured vehicles.

Apart from Ogun state, Proforce also runs a manufacturing plant in Rivers state.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/04/07/drones-to-detect-terrorists-to-be-made-in-ogun-state/

