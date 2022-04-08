Duoye Diri Asked To Throw Bayelsa PDP Primaries Open And Stop His Influence

Group condemns Diri’s dictatorial influence in Bayelsa PDP, enjoins the governor to throw the contest open to all

Bayelsa Young Democratic Forum has condemned the undemocratic attempt by Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri to disenfranchise competent Bayelsans from vying for different political positions in the upcoming 2023 General Elections by hoarding nomination forms.

The group in a press statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa the state capital said, Diri’s action is undemocratic and goes against PDP’s tradition of equity, justice and fairness to all.

“You will recall that Diri himself went through a democratic process in 2019 when he contested the governorship over 21 aspirants were allowed to buy forms and test their popularity in the PDP gubernatorial primaries. Why then is Diri who benefited from a democratic and transparent process to emerge as the party’s flag bearer now stopping people from obtaining forms”?

You will Recall that when Diri himself contested for the house of reps and senate, others were allowed to buy forms and contest the elections.

Since 1999, this is the first time that forms are being hoarded.

“Lest he forgets, PDP is a free party that promotes equity, fairness and democratic freedoms for all to actualize their dreams and aspirations. PDP is a party known to give opportunities to people regardless of their interests and affiliations.”

The group called on the governor to allow the aspirants jostling for different positions to obtain forms, then interphase with them and find a common ground for peace and unity in the party.

“As a group working to win elections for our party, we are worried about the deliberate deception of the stakeholders and caucus chairmen who unknown to them, the governor had picked people for different positions. The governor’s inability to take frontal decisions and his personal ego to not want to sit with aggrieved members of our party to dialogue will further slide our party into chaos.

The group also calls for calm amongst aggrieved aspirants finding it difficult to obtain forms.

*We are calling on all the aspirants to remain calm and loyal to the party. As a pressure group within the party, we are reaching out to critical stakeholders to allow an open field for all aspirants to test their popularity”.

We call on the national leadership of Our party to call the governor to order before committed members of our party will seek alternative platforms to advance their political aspirations. We have also charged our lawyers to approach the court to force the governor into allowing a free and transparent process in picking up nomination forms. Because the right to contest in our party is guaranteed by both our party’s constitution and the constitution of Nigeria.

