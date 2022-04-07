Ebele Obiano Dances & Celebrates The Start Of Her Journey To The Senate (Video)

Immediate past First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebele Obiano was captured dancing and celebrating the start of her journey to the Senat, IGBERETV reports.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVxk4OQPB7g

