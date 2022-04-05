Elon Musk Joins Twitter’s Board Of Directors

Previous Thread:

@Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!



@Elon Musk

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!



