Engagement: I Introduced You Both, Find My Own – DJ Cuppy Tells Mr Eazi And Temi

DJ Cuppy and sister of newly-engaged actress, Temi Otedola, has urged her and her fiance, Mr Eazi, to find her own lover, IGBERETV reports.

Mr Eazi and Temi had on Sunday announced their engagement on social media sparking an outpouring of congratulations.

Celebrating with the new couple, the popular DJ reminded the couple that she introduced them and urged them to find her own lover for her.

She said,

“Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement!

“I’m so happy that my Lil sister #TemiOtedola has found her personal person! #MrEazi I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

“PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”

https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1513174260818264066?s=19

