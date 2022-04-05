Enugu 2023: Jeff Nnamani Picks APGA Gubernatorial Nomination Form

Enugu 2023: Dr. Jeff Nnamani picks APGA Guber nomination forms, Launches the OBEGO Movement

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a frontline governorship aspirant in Enugu State under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr. Jeff Nnamani obtained the expression of interest and Nomination forms from the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja on 4th April 2022.

Dr. Nnamani charged Ndi Enugu to embrace OBEGO Movement as he is ready to end the PDP misrule in the state.

Addressing reporters shortly after receiving the form in Abuja, Dr. Nnamani thanked the media for the strategic and supportive role in sustaining the nation’s democracy and encouraged journalists to remain committed to fair media coverage for everyone seeking elective offices.

He assured them that the Enugu people will experience better leadership if given the opportunity , as he will ensure that peace and development reigns supreme in the state.

Nnamani appreciated the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for their unwavering support.

‘I want to assure you that I would not disappoint Ndi Enugu” He Said

Src: https://www.dailygazetteng.com/?p=8277

