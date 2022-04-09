Everton Vs Manchester United 1 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend as they look to rescue what’s left of this season in a final push for the last Champions League place.

United are currently sitting in seventh place, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Ralf Rangnick’s side make the short trip to Goodison Park on Saturday, with the home side in dire need of three points in their bid to stay in the division.

Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure to keep his side in the Premier League and the Englishman has confirmed a double boost for his team ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

