Ex Beauty Queen, Nerita Releases Stunning Photos As She Unveils Her NGO On Birthday

Ex Beauty Queen and Model Nerita Releases Stunning Photos As She Unveils Her NGO To Mark Birthday

A beauty queen, career model and humanitarian, Ezenwa Chika Nerita has set the internet buzzing with her stunning pictures in celebration of her birthday.

Nerita also announced the unveiling of her non-governmental organisation, Nery Developmental Initiative, a platform she recently set up to reach more people with her humanitarian campaign.

The Abia State-born Model and a graduate of Economics from ISM Adonai University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, has been unconditionally dedicated to her vision of getting infants out of the street and giving them a better reason for living.

She said efforts are ongoing to expand the scope and bring succour to the less privileged members of society.

Nerita, a renowned Interior Decoration Designer, has initiated several projects and initiatives to provide care for children who have autism, out of school kids, rape victims, and charity visitations to IDP camps.

Among the beauty contests she has won include; Most beautiful girl in Abuja 2016 as the Face of Dolce Entertainment, Queen of Aso International 2019 and more.

She said a lot of campaigns and outreaches would come on stream soon, and she urged people of like minds to partner with her and her organisation.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/ex-beauty-queen-nerita-unveils-ngo-to-mark-birthday/

