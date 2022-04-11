Ex Miss Ambassador For Peace, Tope Adeniji Marks Her Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Ex Beauty & Fashion Entrepreneur Queen Tope Adeniji Celebrates Birthday Today With Classy Photos

Miss Ambassador For Peace South West 2013, Queen Tope Adeniji has marked her birthday with amazing and beautiful photos that have got the internet abuzz.

Adeniji who emerged one of the Bank Of Industry Ambassadors at Miss Nigeria Pageant is also the CEO of Oliveblonde Hair line and wigs.

The self-acclaimed extraordinary woman is also an ICT forex coach who teaches people how to make money online.

She also hosted the popular Niger Delta Youth Peace Summit 2014, and had since unveiled a non-governmental organisation to care for the needy.

The foundation, Olive Foundation is named after her mother whom she said is the woman who taught her all she has become today and also who inspires her in many ways.

The charity Foundation seeks to bring succor to the poor and assist children on the street go back to school to acquire quality education.

It also supports young people with skills as well as offering free medical care to those in need.

