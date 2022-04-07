Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly involved in a road accident on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to his residence in Abuja when the accident occurred.

Although Jonathan was spotted at the National Hospital Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, it is yet unclear if casualties were recorded from the accident.

https://applesbite.com/ex-president-goodluck-jonathan-in-auto-crash-casualties-allegedly-recorded/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...