FAAN Apologises Over Blackout At MMIA, Ikeja

TEMPORARY POWER OUTAGE AT MMIA

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2315hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce

winds and storms,a natural occurrence affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem. Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.

FAAN…. Committed to our core values of Safety, Security and Comfort. FAAN,

committed to our core values…….. Safety; Security; Comfort.

Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs.)

Ag. General Manager, Corporate Affairs



