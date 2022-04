Omo I talk say make I run factory work for just 3 months. The pay na 50k I think say na one easy job. Omo I runoo, you go work from morning till midnight no sleep no break. If I plan to do that 3 months. Na the first 1st month dem go dey plan my funeral. Pls if you have any job you can give me I don’t mind that is not life threatening . Pls help meoo. I just want to use the money I collect from the job to start a business

