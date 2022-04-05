Failed Strike: Police Dismiss Nine Personnel Over Failed Strike

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has approved the immediate dismissal nine personnel over their roles in recent botched strike by rank and file. Those affected are two Inspectors, five Sergeants and two Constables.

The affected police personnel are

AP/No. 245800 – Inspector Nanoll Lamak;

AP/ NP 287568 – Inspector Amos Nagurah;

F/No. 271367 – Sergeant Onoja Onuche;

F/No. 442680 – Sergeant Franklin Agughalau;

F/No. 495378 – Sergeant Emmanuel Isah

F/No. 508168 – Sergeant Adesina Ismail

F/No. 508282 – Sergeant Osoteku Ademola

F/No. 525839 – Police Constable Ehighamhen Favour Ebele & F/No. 528222 – Police Constable Ubong Inem.

The dismissal of the personnel as stated in the signal signed by the Commissioner of Police Provost, Force Headquarters Abuja, follows the conclusion of their orderly room trial for Offences of Confidence to wit Planning, Organising, Cordinating Industrial Strike within the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Commissioners of Police in commands and formations have been ordered to warn the affected personnel accordingly, dekit and eject them from official accommodation and facilities where applicable.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago there was rumour of plans by Police personnel to go on strike.

The dismissed personnel, according to ait.live findings were identified and arrested following tracking of their calls and phone conversations.



