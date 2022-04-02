Fallout Of Convention: 30 Political Groups Will Pull Out Of APC – Witch Doctor

Fallout Of Convention: 30 Political Groups Will Pull Out Of APC, Says Witch Doctor
By Daniel Abia
P/HARCOURT – The last has not been heard of the internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), despite its successful conduct of the highly anticipated national convention held at Eagle Square, Abuja last Saturday.
A popular Nigerian witch doctor and spokesman of the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, (WWAN), Dr. Iboi Okhue, in his April predictions he exclusively shared with the Saturday INDEPENDENT, said no less than thirty political groups would “pull out” from the party before the end of this month.
Dr. Okhue, who predicted the death of former Military Head of state, General Sani Abacha except he apologised to the family of late Ogoni environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, revealed that members of the thirty groups who attended the national convention were not happy with the decision taken by President Muhammadu Buhari and some vested interest for consensus candidates in the various positions for the convention, adding that they were at the venue of the event with “double mind” having held three meetings before then to decide on the possible action to take after the convention.
He stated that the groups would take a final decision this month of April in their last meeting scheduled to take place later in the month.
The spokesman of the nocturnal group revealed that the decision of the groups to pull out of the APC would critically affect the performance of the party in the 2023 general elections, adding that they have already identified the political parties they would pitch tent with to pursue the ambitions of their respective candidates in the coming elections.
Dr. Oklhue, who was a member of the Edo State Board of Traditional Council, BTC, said prior to the APC convention on March 26, 2022, at Abuja, the spirits of the Nigeria’s founding fathers had converged on the Eagle Square burning with anger and fury and regretted the way the country was being administered by the present leadership despite its abundant human and material resources.
“The founding fathers of Nigeria are very angry about the way things have so deteriorated in Nigeria. They said this country has every potential that should make it a superpower, at least in Africa”.
According to him, the bloodbath being witnessed in the country would end before the exit of the Buhari government in May 29, 2023, saying that “this was a unanimous resolution taken by all herbal doctors in Nigeria” during their meeting at Zuma Rock, Abuja.
“Bloodbath in Nigeria is too much. We the herbal doctors in Nigeria had a three-day meeting at Zuma Rock and resolve our willingness to support the present government to end the carnage in the country. We decided that before this government leaves next year, Nigeria would be at peace with itself.
“We took a unified decision to ensure that government is given the necessary support to end the bloodshed in the country. Those who take delight in killing unarmed Nigerians and kidnap the innocent ones would down their tools naturally and embrace peace”, he said.
He revealed that the meeting to work out a modality to end wanton killings in the country by terrorists and bandits lasted from Wednesday, March 30 and was rounded off on Friday, April 1.
Dr. Okhue also predicted that a sitting APC governor in the south-eastern region of the country would be impeached if he does not turn to God in prayers.
Accordingly, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has a brighter opportunity to take over power at the center, APC, on the other hand may breakup due mainly to internal distrust and suspicion among its members. “This was aggravated by the way the last convention went. Not everybody was happy about the way it was conducted but alot of APC members are afraid to speak out”.
He said many aspirants will waste billions of naira to contest for various positions, they will not win because “Aso Rock is not for sale.”
