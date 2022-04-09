Fashion Design Business Or Collection Officer?

Good day
I stays in osogbo, osun state, I happen to be a graduate of civil engineering but not practising for years now, things get harder each year. But I have some hand works (bricklaying and tailoring) that has just been keeping me surviving.
Early this year a friend advised me to look for office and cleaning job around.
Presently I have been in Lagos for a week now staying with a brother trying to get on searching for a job.
I was called for an interview at Newedge finance company as a collection officer, done with the interview but the salary is so so sucks…. (35k to 4ok) monthly,
now am thinking of returning back home if I can actually set up a fashion designing shop. Confused
Your candid advices please nairalanders!!!!!