Fashion Design Business Or Collection Officer?

Good day

I stays in osogbo, osun state, I happen to be a graduate of civil engineering but not practising for years now, things get harder each year. But I have some hand works (bricklaying and tailoring) that has just been keeping me surviving.

Early this year a friend advised me to look for office and cleaning job around.

Presently I have been in Lagos for a week now staying with a brother trying to get on searching for a job.

I was called for an interview at Newedge finance company as a collection officer, done with the interview but the salary is so so sucks…. (35k to 4ok) monthly,

now am thinking of returning back home if I can actually set up a fashion designing shop. Confused

Your candid advices please nairalanders!!!!!

