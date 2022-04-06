Father And Son Die In Motor Accident In Nasarawa (Photos)

A 63-year-old man, Chief Likita Gyado and his son, Joe Gyado have died in an auto crash in Nasarawa State.

The accident occurred at Gwanje in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state on Monday, April 4.

Late Gyado was the former treasurer of Chun Mada Palace.

Facebook User, Barr. Wanche Christian Magani, confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday, April 5.

“On Behalf Of Myself (Barr.Wanche Christian Magani ) and my Campaign Team, We Commiserate with the family of Late. Mr Likita Gyado Meshiru, and the Rija Community, Anchor Ward Of Akwanga Local Government, Says death is unscheduled!, ” he said.

“Late Mr Likita Gyado Meshiru Death Occurred alongside his Son, within Gwanje Community along Jos Road

“Barr. Wanche Christian Magani pray for almighty God to forgive all Their shortcomings known and unknown and bestow upon him his endless mercy and grant him Enternal Rest.

“Barr.Wanche Christian added that death is inevitable and for every soul most taste a death, he prays may God grant The entire families the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable lost as a destiny from the lord and may ours be easy when it comes.”

