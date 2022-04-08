Fayose Visits Amala Joint After Picking His Presidential Nomination Form (Video)

Fayose Visits Amala Joint After Picking His Presidential Nomination Form (Photo, Video)

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose was spotted eating Amala and Kpomo at a restaurant in Wuse, Abuja, IGBERETV reports.

He made the move after obtaining his N41 million Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form for the 2023 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, he said people love him and will vote for him to become president because he has street credibility and does not pretend.

