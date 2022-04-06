Former Anambra Governorship Aspirant Obtains Nomination Form For House Of Reps (Pix)

Hon. ThankGod Kenechukwu Ibeh Obtains Nomination Form To Represent Orumba Fed Constituency

An APGA governorship aspirant in the November 6, 2021 election election in Anambra, ThankGod Kenechukwu Ibe, popularly known as Ijele Orumba on Wednesday picked his nomination and expression interest forms to represent the people of Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

Ibe was accompanied by loyalists and supporters to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja amidst cheers and jubilation.

The social scientist and former acting state chairman of APGA, Lagos State a loyal party man is believed to wield enormous capacity in terms of followership, leadership acumen as well as closeness with people at the grass-root.

Also a former deputy state chairman of APGA in Lagos State, he has endeared himself to the people with numerous humanitarian outreaches which he has embarked upon in the past.

