Former Reps Member, Ben Nwankwo Picks APGA Nomination Form For Anambra South (Pix)

*Hon. Ben Nwankwo Picks APGA Nomination Form For Anambra South Senatorial District, Assures Effective Representation*

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Nwankwo on Wednesday picked the Senatorial nomination and expression interest forms to represent the people of Anambra South Senatorial District in 2023.

Hon. Nwankwo, popularly known as lsingidi Orumba who was a member of Prof. Charles Soludo Transition Committee was accompanied to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by some traditional rulers and supporters.

Hon. Nwankwo who twice served in the House of Representatives representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency (2003 to 2007 & 2011 to 2015), both under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is believed to wield a reasonable influence and popularity among the people.

The Orumba born successful businessman, an administrator, politician and lawmaker is expected to bring to fore his reach managerial experience if elected to represent the people, since he is not new in the terrain.

Hon. Nwankwo worked as a Special Adviser to The Governor of Anambra State from 1999 to 2000. He also worked as a Commissioner in the State, serving in three different ministries; Works & Transport (2001-2002), Housing & Urban Development (2002-2003) and Finance & Budget (2002-2003).

Even before his decision to join in the Senate race, he had attracted commendations among his supporters and loyalists who believe that Hon. Nwankwo is outstanding in leadership and service.

One of his supporters, Amb. David Ndubuisi Ewenike took to Facebook to congratulate him recently after he bagged award of excellence as Distinguished Citizen of Anambra from the former Governor.

He eulogised lsingidi Orumba for being a proud citizen of the state which earned him the award. He said, “In an era of leadership deficit in Nigeria, Honour bestowed on a worthy personality is the hallmark of hope that in the midst of our many travails as a nation occasioned by the tragedy of leadership,there are still individuals inspiring confidence and adding to the socio-economic and political value chain of our great nation.

“The Rt. Hon. Ben Nwankwo(lsingidi Orumba) is one of such individuals in the mould of the aforementioned whose exemplary leadership has attracted accolades and Honours.

“It is in celebration of one of such honours that I, Amb. David Ndubuisi Ewenike with all sense of pride and satisfaction congratulate our amiable Honorable for the “Distinguished Citizen Award of Anambra State” conferred on him by His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano(Akpokuedike Global) yesterday being the 9th of March 2022 at the International Convention Centre for your invaluable contributions to the development of the State.

“This award is not only a further confirmation of your remarkable leadership qualities but also a call not to relent in offering more service to humanity even as you continue to proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting our dear State.”

https://www.africapresstv.com/2022/04/hon-ben-nwankwo-picks-apga-nomination.html?m=1

