Former United Kingdom high commissioner to Nigeria and senior advisor, African matters Limited, Mr. Paul Arkwright and other members of the Association visited APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Abuja.
https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1511970109207756804
Former United Kingdom High Commissioner To Nigeria Visits Bola Tinubu
Former United Kingdom high commissioner to Nigeria and senior advisor, African matters Limited, Mr. Paul Arkwright and other members of the Association visited APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Abuja.