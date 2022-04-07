Former United Kingdom High Commissioner To Nigeria Visits Bola Tinubu

Former United Kingdom high commissioner to Nigeria and senior advisor, African matters Limited, Mr. Paul Arkwright and other members of the Association visited APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Abuja.

https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1511970109207756804

