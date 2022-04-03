Fred Idika Declares For Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Abia (Video)

Fred Idika Declares For Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency Abia State, Says He’s Tested, Trusted

Former Transition Committee chairman of Ohafia local government area of Abia State, Chief Eke Fred Idika (Ekwueme Ohafia) has officially joined in the race to represent the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in 2023 on the platform of PDP.

At his official declaration on Saturday at his country home in Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia L.G.A, Hon. Idika said he is tested and trusted to offer effective representation to the people of the constituency.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7pP5N1mqlY

He insisted that as TC chairman of Ohafia, he made the people proud, stating that his decision to join in the race is in response to the people’s call on him to serve again.

Hon. Idika noted that he worked with the people in just one year as Transition Committee chairman, a track record which he said they are proud of, stating that he will do them proud as a federal representative.

Also speaking, a stakeholder in Abia State PDP and the ward leader PDP Ebem Oha Ward Ohafia, Chief Iro Nkwa said Hon. Fred is a man of great capacity who has demonstrated good leadership which his constituents are proud of.

He expressed optimism that if elected the next representative of the constituency, Hon. Fred will bring in so much developmental strides to enhance the people’s living.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/04/fred-idika-declares-for-arochukwu-ohafia-federal-constituency-abia-state-says-hes-tested-trusted-photos-video/

