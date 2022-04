Hello Experts in the house.

Recently in January, I was urinating very frequent above normal so I went to carry out a test for infection. the test showed moderate E.Coli and protein in the urine. I received treatment in a clinic (injections and oral medications).

I went for a confirmation test last week, and the protein was negative, no E.Coli but this time Staphylococcus Aerus.

I want to ask if E.Coli can grow to Staphylococcus Aerus?

