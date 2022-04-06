Fulani Herdsmen Clash With Ondo Amotekun Operatives For Arresting Their Cows (Photos)

This is happening right now in Ondo state, around Oke Aro side where a group of fulani herdmen double crossed AMOTEKUN agent for arresting their cows, there by forcing the cows back to the farm after beating and molestation of the southwest security network code name (AMOTEKUN). WHAT A SHAME IN DEED.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3140515302861722&id=100007098482744

