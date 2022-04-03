Ghanaian Man Caught With 3 Stolen Live Chickens Hidden In His Pant (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr-rRLiu9Vw

If you are wondering how it feels like having a live chicken under someone’s pants, wonder no more, a young man was found with not just one but with three stolen chickens hidden in his pants.

The young man who needed the birds so badly was caught with the stolen chickens resting comfortably in his boxers.

The thief, from Ghana wore his trousers after putting the three chickens in his boxers to conceal them.

He had everything planned out to escape with the stolen chickens but he ran out of luck

However, his plans to escape unnoticed failed and was caught before he could make away with the chickens.



