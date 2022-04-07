Goodluck Jonathan Escapes Death As Two Aides Die In Auto Crash

Former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday evening, escaped death after he was involved in an auto crash in Abuja.

The accident claimed the lives of two of his aides, Leadership reports.

One of his aides was quoted as saying that the former president was fine and back home.

The accident reportedly happened while Jonathan was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to his residence in Abuja.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/04/06/goodluck-jonathan-escapes-death-2-aides-die-in-auto-crash/

