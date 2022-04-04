Governor Charles Soludo Gets Verified On Facebook (Photo)

Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has been verified on Facebook, IGBERETV reports.

The governor shared the news on his Facebook page with a screenshot of the blue tick on his page. He wrote;

“Account Verification Completed!

This is to announce the verification of my official Facebook page.

Kindly report any other page or account bearing my name on this blue app. I hope no one gets swindled, misinformed or cheated under any guise.

Thanks for your support and patience while this lasted. Together, we shall continue to make steady progress to the upliftment of our Homeland.

God bless you all Immensely.

CC. Soludo”



https://www.facebook.com/103104878681389/posts/284034490588426/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...