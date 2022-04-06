Governor Okowa And Obasanjo In Closed-Door Meeting (Photos)

05 April 2022
The Governor of Delta State His Excellency Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa was in Abeokuta, Ogun State today for a working visit to Former President of the Federation, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.
* Closed door meeting
* Discussion on security challenges facing the Nation
* The Governor described Obasanjo as ”someone who truly understands Nigeria through and through”, adding that Nigeria “needs to tap from him, especially at a time like this, which will help to shape this nation”.
* “As at today, I have not made up my mind. The important thing is not about myself; it’s about the nation,” Okowa said.
Photos: Daniel Sync/ TheMomenTographer
