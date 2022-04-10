Governor Soludo Attends Palm Sunday Service (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGCwIJ4afhs
GOV SOLUDO OBSERVES HOLY PALM SUNDAY WITH CATHOLIC FAITHFULS
The Governor of Anambra State; Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR today celebrates the Palm Sunday with Catholic faithful at St Patrick Cathedral Awka.
The Holy Mass started with procession with palm fonts, dancing and glorying the name of the Lord in memory of the biblical triumphant entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
The Holy Mass is celebrated by Bishop Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor, the Bishop of Awka diocese.