Governor Soludo Attends Palm Sunday Service (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGCwIJ4afhs

GOV SOLUDO OBSERVES HOLY PALM SUNDAY WITH CATHOLIC FAITHFULS

The Governor of Anambra State; Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR today celebrates the Palm Sunday with Catholic faithful at St Patrick Cathedral Awka.

The Holy Mass started with procession with palm fonts, dancing and glorying the name of the Lord in memory of the biblical triumphant entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The Holy Mass is celebrated by Bishop Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor, the Bishop of Awka diocese.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...