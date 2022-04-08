Governor Of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, today, Friday, 8th April, 2022, visited the Immediate past Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebele Obiano at their Aguleri country home, IGBERETV reports.
Governor Soludo Visits Chief Willie Obiano And Ebele Obiano (Photos)
