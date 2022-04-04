JUST IN!!! Governor Umahi Dedicates Victory At Appeal Court To God (Photos) | #IgbereTV

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Sunday led his family members and Government Functionaries to thank God for the victory granted to him and the Deputy Governor at the Court of Appeal in Enugu on Friday.

IGBERE TV recalls that the Court of Appeal in Enugu through Justice K.O Olawole upheld the earlier decision of the Abakaliki High Court presided by Justice Henry Njoku that Governor Umahi and his Deputy cannot be removed from office by the reason of their defection to the APC.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Umahi thanked the people of the State for their fervent prayers for his administration, especially during the recent challenge of litigation over his mandate, and assured he would continue to repay them through people-oriented projects, programmes and policies.

“There can be no better preaching than the preaching of love because the Bible says love is everything and the month of April in which our Lord Jesus Christ resurrected is a month of love, forgiveness sets the heart free and when you forgive you find out that that captive is you.

“I just released money to assist Exco members both those who are serving and those who have finished serving since 2015.”

Governor Umahi announced that his administration has fully paid promotion arrears to all Civil Servants in the State and directed that Civil Servants in the Local Government and Judiciary be paid theirs on or before 7th April this year.

“We have paid all the promotion arrears from 2015 to 2021 to all State Civil Servants and I have directed that before the 7th of April, Local Government Staff and Judiciary should get their own.”

He expressed hope that his administration would complete the King David University of Medical Science, the Airport, and other critical projects before the end of his administration.

Governor Umahi said the State’s debt profile was second least in the country after Jigawa State insisting that with God on his side no sector would be left behind under his renewal drive.

He equally sought input from the Labour Union on whether the state should go ahead and roll out new employment or increase the salaries of Civil Servants beyond the minimum wage.

“In the spirit of love, should we employ more people or should we increase the salaries of Civil Servants beyond the minimum wage, our money can not carry the two, the decision is yours.

“I thank you very much for your prayers, if you roll out what God has done in Ebonyi State, it is unimaginable which is the product of your prayers.

“We thank God for the Appeal Court and I think that we should forget about the litigation because God has taken us out of our challenges, we must appreciate God, we must thank him because that is the God we know.”

While calling for more prayers for the emergence of God’s anointed to replace him in 2023, Governor Umahi urged those jostling for political positions in the next dispensation to trade with caution in order not to overheat the polity.

“This seat is only one person that will seat on it, whoever God through the people bring forward, I will throw my support behind the person, so we need prayers for God’s anointed for the Councillors, the Chairmen, the House of Assembly Members, the National Assembly, the Governor and of course for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“This week is going to be a very busy week for us, we have lined up over seven projects for the Vice-president to Commission, and the CAN President will commission the Ecumenical Centre and this Chapel.”



