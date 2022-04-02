Grammarians, Which Of These Sentences Is Correct?

Request for the redesignation of my appointment to an administrative staff
Pls which is the best to use among all these. It’s meant to be the title of an official letter I want to write. I want to change from clerical staff to administrative staff.
I will appreciate your response
MODIFIED
Having listened to some grammarians here, I now have two options:
Request for Redesignation to Administrative Staff
OR
Request for Redesignation as Administrative Staff
Pls which is the most appropriate