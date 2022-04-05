Greenlight Planet, manufacturers, distributors and financiers of Sun King solar products, and global leader in solar home energy products, has revealed that they have impacted 22 Nigerian Police stations and Primary Health Centres across the country in 2021 through the donations of Sun King solar system to help improve their operations.

Beneficiaries include Yewa South Local Government Primary Health Centre Library Ilaro, Ilaro Divisional Police Station, Alaye Maternity Centre, Iwo, General Hospital, Okigwe, Sabon Gari police station Daura, Kelebe Primary Health Centre, Osogbo, Okigwe Area Command, Okigwe, Primary Healthcare Ikot Omin Cross River state, Aregbe police station, Aregbe, Abeokuta, Kofar Arewa Primary Health Centre, Hadejia, Area Command Police Station, Hadejia, Primary Health Centre, Isinigbo, Police Station Area Command, Ikole Ekiti, Basic Health Centre, Ootuja Ekiti, Gwagwalada Divisional Police Station, Gwagwalada Township Clinic, Aduwawa Police Station, Aduwawa, Benin City, Molade/apete police station Ayepe, Ibadan, Monatan Maternity Centre, Ibadan, Ogbeson Primary Health Care Centre, Agbor Park, Ikopba Okha LGA, Benin City, and Kogi State University Teaching Hospital, Kilometer 2 Idah Road, Anyugba Kogi State.

These government parastatals can now say bye to power cuts and serve their various communities.

https://punchng.com/greenlight-planet-powers-22-police-stations-22-primary-health-centres-in-2021/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...