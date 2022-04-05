Groom’s Best Man Steals Wedding Gifts In Kano

A groom’s best man at Gaida area of Kumbotso LGA of Kano State has stolen wedding gifts belonging to the bride worth N500,000.

The incident happened a week after the wedding as the suspect was in possession of the house keys of the couple.

Speaking on the incident, the vigilante commander of Gaida, Shekarau Ali, said the groom reported the case and they arrested the suspect after an investigation.

According to him, the suspect got the keys from the relatives of the bride with the claim that he was going to hand them over to the groom.

He further said, “The groom asked for the return of the keys but he refused. When he saw that the couple had gone out of the house, he opened the house and stole the wedding boxes (gifts) and food items.”

He added that they are investigating him and will subsequently hand him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying it was the devil that made him betray his friend and pleaded forgiveness.

However, the suspect said he contributed towards the wedding by spending more than N400,000 for the groom.



https://dailytrust.com/grooms-best-man-steals-wedding-gifts-in-kano

