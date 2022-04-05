Gunmen Kill Two Security Men For Attending Soludo’s Prayer On Monday

Gunmen kill two in Anambra after Soludo’s prayer session

Gunmen have allegedly killed two security men at St Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

They were killed reportedly for attending a prayer session at the church during Monday’s sit-at-home order.

The incident occurred a few hours after the prayer session.

But Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said only one person was killed.

He said the hoodlums invaded the area around 10.30 pm on Monday, shooting non-stop along the road close to Aguata local government Secretariat before the bullet hit one of the Church security men.

Tochukwu said no arrest had been made but the Command had deployed more forces to the area.

He said investigations were still on, adding the Command would not relent in making sure the perpetrators were apprehended.

An eyewitness, who spoke with The Nation, however faulted the police angle.

He said the police was wrong to have said only one person was killed.

The source further said the hoodlums ran riot in the area without any challenge from anywhere.

The development heightened tension following the incessant killings in Anambra State since last Thursday.

Some alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had warned on Sunday that people should not come out on Monday for any prayer session as directed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

They further threatened to deal with anybody seen outside, adding that the Monday sit-at-home must be observed.

But the National Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, countered the directive, saying they didn’t emerge from IPOB.



https://thenationonlineng.net/gunmen-kill-two-in-anambra-after-soludos-prayer-session/

