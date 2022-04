Men are hurting deeply from their past experience of sexual abuse with househelps, relatives and even their fellow man. Their cases are more difficult to prove and the society don’t just give a damn when the male child is sexually abused. It looks the world is made only to hear the cry of women. They even say real men don’t cry…

Anyways, have you had this experience? Freely share. It’s part of the healing process and it will go a long in educating the public.

