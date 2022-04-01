Happy New Month Nairalanders (April)

See The Previous Thread Where We Greeted Ourselves Happy New Month (March):

https://www.nairaland.com/7008800/happy-new-month-nairalanders-march

It’s my heartfelt wishes that this month of April brings you peace and prosperity every day.

An abundance of blessings and prosperity are my heartfelt wishes to you today and throughout the month.

Regardless of religious and other cultural leanings, we need to congratulate ourselves for seeing the Fourth Month in the year 2022. Send a Shoutout to someone on this Great Forum by mentioning/typing their usernames/monikers.

So, I officially welcome you to the month of New insights, new experiences, new goals and a new beginning. Happy New Month Everyone!!!

Much love from Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man).

Cc: lalasticlala

Mynd44

mukina2

Seun

dominique

