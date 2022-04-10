Have You Ever Abandoned God After He Answered Your Prayers?

Deuteronomy 8:10-17

10 When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the LORD your God for the good land he has given you.

11 Be careful that you do not forget the LORD your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day.

12 Otherwise, when you eat and are satisfied, when you build fine houses and settle down,

13 and when your herds and flocks grow large and your silver and gold increase and all you have is multiplied,

14 then your heart will become proud and you will forget the LORD your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery.

15 He led you through the vast and dreadful wilderness, that thirsty and waterless land, with its venomous snakes and scorpions. He brought you water out of hard rock.

16 He gave you manna to eat in the wilderness, something your ancestors had never known, to humble and test you so that in the end it might go well with you.

17 You may say to yourself, “My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.”

18 But remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.

It is human(fleshly) to forget God when He has answered our prayers and Divine to remain faithful to Him when He has answered our Prayers.

We attend church twice a week just to pray to God for a Visa, when He answers us we stop going to Church “because we got bills to pay”.

We join the choir and sing just to pray to God that we need a job, when He gives is the we get too carried away with work to sing in tbe choir again.

We go to church every Sunday to pray for a husband, when He gives us the husband, we no longer remember the address of the Church after honeymoon.

O what about kids, after He gives us kids, sundays will be the time to watch cartoon with them instead of going to church.

You were faithful in your midnight prayers and giving to the poor, because you wanted God to bless you financially, when your business begins to boom, you get so busy to wake up at night, and you laugh at those still giving to the church.

You used to sweep the church every Saturday because you were seeking admission, but when He gave you the course you yearned for, you stopped going to church.

Remember to go back to your First Love and be faithful to Him. May God help us all.

