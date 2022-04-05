Have You Ever Been Banned From Using Whatsapp?

I used Whatsapp till around 2am this morning then i dropped my phone to sleep. I woke up this morning and open the app to check messages and saw i have been banned from the app. I have never heard anyone say he has ever been banned and i don’t even know what i did. They said i should contact support, i clicked on it and saw so many troubleshooting FAQ. They said, you can be banned if you are using 3rd party app like GB WhatsApp and other apps. Or if you are sending so many messages to people without your contact with Business WhatsApp. All these does not apply to me because i use the main WhatsApp not GB WhatsApp and i don’t use Business WhatsApp to send messages to random people.

Who has ever encountered this or knows anyone that has encountered it and how was the issue resolved?

Or has my number been hacked?

