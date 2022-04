‘Help! A Man Is Threatening To Release My Nudes. I’m Depressed!’

I’m just depressed over this situation, I’m tired of him, he snapped me while I was naked and threatened to release my nudes…I’ve told him to sign the undertaken and leave me alone but he has refused…

Please I don’t know what to do again!…Don’t judge me or insult me because no one is perfect

