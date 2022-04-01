‘Help! My Masturbation Addiction Level Is Out Of This World’ – Nairalander Cries Out

Pm good people of naira land. I really need help.

I’m in my early twenties and I’m very addicted to pornography and masturbation. My own level of addiction is so severe that when I see people here complaining of being addicted I just laugh.

I started since 2017 and I have been masturbating since then even when I didn’t have a mobile to satisfy my addiction, I borrow just so I’ll be alright.

Right now, I just finished masturbating about three times in a row since yesterday, even after today I vowed never to masturbate again, went to my history to clear off porn pages. I mistakenly clicked on one and I masturbated again. I really need help all round, when I mean help I mean actual help.

Your suggestions and insults are welcomed. I deserve them.

