“He’s Not My Son” – Tinubu Reacts To Osinbajo’s 2023 Declaration

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM/

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is unperturbed by the declaration of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for president in the 2023 election.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that emerging from a meeting in Abuja with APC Governors, Tinubu spoke to the press.

“I have no son grown enough to declare,” Tinubu replied when asked his thoughts about his political ‘son’s’ declaration this morning.

Osinbajo was Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Lagos State during the eight years’ reign of Tinubu as governor of the state.

The governors in attendance at the meeting with Tinubu include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.

Others include Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state, amongst others.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-tinubu-sends-message-to-osinbajo-over-2023/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...