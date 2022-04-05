House Of Reps To Ban Cross-Dressing, Offenders To Face 6 Months Imprisonment

Umar Muda, a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has presented legislation to make cross-dressing illegal in the country.

On Tuesday, the bill was read aloud on the House floor. It proposes to outlaw cross-dressing, with the exception of individuals who do it for amusement purposes.

Recently, certain crossdressers have gained popularity in Nigeria, most notably Instagram entertainer Bobrisky.

Crossdressers now face 6 months in jail if the new law is enacted.

The bill proposes to alter the 2013 Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act by inserting cross-dressing as one of the act’s offenses.

Remember that if convicted, same-sex couples and LGBT people risk 14 years in prison.

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira.”

https://freshreporters.com/house-of-reps-move-to-ban-cross-dressing-offenders-to-face-6-months-imprisonment/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...