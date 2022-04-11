How Amaechi’s Decision To Run For President May Be A Jericho Wall To Tinubu (Opinion)

The latest decision of Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the presidency might become the end of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition. Rotimi Amaechi has an upper hand in the political corridors currently over Bola Tinubu because he has various support from people in power. Rotimi Amaechi claims he is an Ikwerre man that comes from the south-south and that automatically gives him complete votes from the south-south if he scales the APC’s primary election.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s secret candidate seems to be Rotimi Amaechi because he is a loyalist to Buhari. This implies that another humongous amount of votes will come from the northeast for Buhari’s candidate Rotimi Amaechi because Buhari has the highest amount of supporters in the northeast whose loyalty remains with Buhari.

Rotimi Amaechi will also get support from the southeast if he comes out because he will be the only alternative for a southern candidate to emerge as president, this automatically gives him an upper hand over Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is solely depending on the northeast. Northern rulership will automatically be cut short because Nigerians are no longer in support of a northern candidate because of Buhari’s mal-administration.

Rotimi Amaechi seems to be the perfect candidate that will completely pull down Tinubu’s stronghold in APC and the northeast. In one of his visits to the northeast, he pulled one of the highest crowds any politician has commanded during a visit to the north which implies support for him.

