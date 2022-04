Good evening,

Straight to the point. I graduated last year and I am yet to get my statement of result from my school till this day(the fault is from my school). I recently got a job which I am to resume this new month. So I perused through the letter and found out that I am to show a proof of my degree. Already, my Employer knows that I am a recent graduate but I didn’t explain the part of Statement of result.

Please how do I go about this?

