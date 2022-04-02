How I Escaped Being Raped By A Hotel Manager ― Osun Serving Corps Member

A female corps member has narrated how the manager of the hotel where she is serving in Osogbo, Osun state, sexually molested and almost raped her.

According to a report, the 29-year-old hotel manager was said to have sexually molested the Corps member in one of the rooms in the hotel located around G.R.A in the state capital on Friday 25th March, 2022 around 8:40pm.

Narrating how the incident happened, the victim, (name withheld), said the manager approached her requesting a bottle of beer before asking her to follow him to his room.

She added that after collecting the bottle of beer, the manager started discussing life after service year with her, asking about her plans.

“I followed him upstairs to his room where he continued the discussion. A few minutes later he started touching me and I resisted pulling his hands off my body, but suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed and put his hands in my trouser and inserted it in my private part.

“He then pulled my trouser from behind, turned my face up, and wanted to penetrate into my private part, I was resisting him. He was too heavy for me, I even bite him, yet, he carried on. He poured his semen on my body and pant. When he discovered that I can’t breathe very well, he stood and I ran out of the room.

“The following day, two of my female corps members discovered I wasn’t not playing or relating with them very well, they inquired what happened. I couldn’t tell them at first, but when I couldn’t hold the tears anymore, I told them what happened to me and they encouraged me to report the matter to the police and I did.

“I took the police from Dugbe Divisional Headquarters to the hotel, but on sighting the police team, the manager ran away through the back exit”, she narrated.

The State Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the command headquarters.

“The hotel is the corps member’s place of primary assignment and the matter is presently under investigation by the police command”, she said.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Winifred Sopeka, is yet to comment on the incident as she claimed to be having a parade drill at the orientation camp.



